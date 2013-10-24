The Local Food & Wine Challenge Returns to Ventura County Reports Ventura County Wine Trail

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- This January, the Ventura County Wine Trail’s Local Food & Wine Challenge returns to Ventura County. Teams of local wineries and restaurants will match up to see who can create the best food and wine pairing in Ventura County. The winner of the “Best Food & Wine Pairing” award will be chosen by a blind-tasting panel of judges, and announced during the evening. Attendees will also have a part to play in choosing their favorite food and wine pairing for the “People’s Choice” award. Together, the very best pairings will be selected and awarded the 2014 trophies. This year, the event will be held at the newly remodeled Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Hotel & Resort.



Last year’s competition was very well received, drawing a sold out attendance of foodies and wine enthusiast to taste and choose a favorite. This year, there will be an even wider array of wineries and restaurants competing. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Ventura County FOOD Share – one of the area’s largest food banks.



“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Ventura County”, says Lauren Belshe, director of the Ventura County Wine Trail. “It is the perfect evening for locals and visiting wine and food lovers to experience the very best of our community’s amazing wine and fare – all while they help feed our county’s most needy.”



The third annual Local Food & Wine Challenge will take place January 23, 2014, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at the Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Hotel & Resort. This event is open to public, though seating is limited. Tickets are available on the Ventura County Wine Trail website (www.venturacountywinetrail.com) for $55. The ticket price includes food, wine, parking, champagne reception and live jazz. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Ventura County FOOD Share. Complimentary self parking for guests will be provided, and valet parking is available for $8.00 per car. Attendees of this event must be 21 and over.



For more information about the Ventura County Wine Trail, visit www.VenturaCountyWineTrail.com or contact Lauren Belshe at (805) 983-1560.



About the Ventura County Wine Trail

The Ventura County Wine Trail is the source for the wine culture destinations of the gateway to the Central Coast.



A benefit for visitors and locals alike, The Ventura County Wine Trail features 18 artisan wineries, as well as the hottest entertainment destinations in Ventura County. Everything from unique wine tasting tours, outstanding restaurants, hotels, shopping, sailing and more can be found along the trail.



Each year the Ventura County Wine Trail releases a map of featured destinations. The map was designed as a full-service tool for tourists and local alike, highlighting some of the best the county has to offer. Using the map, it's easy to plan an entire visit to the area, complete with a shuttle-led wine tasting trip, family entertainment, shopping destinations, hotel stay, and dining suggestions. The Ventura, Ojai and Oxnard Convention and Visitors’ Bureaus have also joined in on the project, offering visitors a more complete resource for information on activities to do in the area.



Visit VenturaCountyWineTrail.com to keep up to date on the hottest wine events in Ventura County. A detailed events calendar is constantly updated with the where’s and when’s – all conveniently displayed on the homepage.



Whether visiting the area or enjoying a ‘staycation’, the Ventura County Wine Trail is the guide to creating an amazing wine country destination get-away.