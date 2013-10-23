The Local Sydney North Shore Business Announced a Bushfire Appeal

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The destructive bushfire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales has pushed the government to declare a state of emergency in the region. Work and safety wear and equipment retail store ‘At The Coalface Boots, Workwear and Safety’, has appealed to its valued customers to donate any items of clothing and protection that they have which are used but in good condition so that those who have been affected by the bushfire can be effectively aided.



‘At The Coalface’ has pitched this appeal for donation after Red Cross Australia announced a Bushfire Appeal asking people to provide any kind of help that they can. The donated items will be handed over to Red Cross Australia which in turn will be sent to the affected areas and people. For their kind gesture of donation, the retail store will be offering its customers a special discount for their next purchase.



The company has devised another way to get maximum donations from its customers with another tempting and motivating offer. They will be putting in the names of all the customers who have donated into a lucky draw in which the prize is a voucher that lets two people stay for up to 14 nights for free at various exotic getaway destinations throughout Australia. The voucher’s value is about $2000 making this a great motivator for people to give towards a good cause.



People can donate things like clothes, footwear, shoes, blankets, jumpers and other such protective items at ‘At The Coalface’ that is located at 5/281-283 Penshurst Street Willoughby NSW 2068, sandwiched between Cheesecake shop and Auto One Store. Donors are requested to donate only in kind as no cash will be accepted.



‘At The Coalface’ is a retail store that sells a variety of work and safety boots, workwear, work clothes, safety vests, safety footwear, railway safety boots and clothing. The shop stocks a huge inventory of hardwearing workwear clothing and hi visibility safety wear from the best quality brands.



Contact: Arina Smelova

Name: At The Coalface Boots, Workwear and Safety

Phone: 0405 257 362

E-mail: info@coalfaceworkwear.com.au

Website: http://coalfaceworkwear.com.au