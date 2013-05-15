The Loch Lomond Arms Hotel Now Offers Complete Wedding Service

Luss Village, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Planning a dream wedding can often turn into a nightmare for the couple. There are a huge number of decisions that need to be made and getting all of the right pieces, at the right time, can be a challenge. The Loch Lomond Arms Hotel now offers a complete wedding service so couples can get their dream wedding at Loch Lomond.



Loch Lomond weddings conducted at the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel begin with a no obligation consultation with the wedding planner. The personal wedding planner will sit down with the couple and help plan every detail from the moment the first guest arrives until the last guest leaves. A wedding at Loch Lomond is easy to plan because the church is very close by, and rooms for the guests and the reception venue are all in one location. This helps to reduce the amount of travel involved and streamlines the process of coordinating the various aspects of the wedding day.



The lucky couple has various options available for decorations and entertainment. A wedding at Loch Lomond is fully customizable, so the bride and groom are in charge of all aspects of the day. In addition, the hotel’s chef has a large menu of items to choose from so that the bride and groom can select a menu for their wedding at Loch Lomond that reflects the couple’s tastes.



If the couple chooses to hold a wedding at Loch Lomond , the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel has a comprehensive guide on their website to go over some of the wedding options even before talking to the personal wedding planner. This can give couples a head start on planning their ideal wedding at Loch Lomond. The guide gives details about the menu options available, as well as a checklist for couples to use beginning with wedding planning up to a year before the actual wedding day.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.lochlomondarmshotel.com/ or call 01436 860420. Couples can find a version of the 2012-2013 wedding guide here