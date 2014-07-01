The Locksmith Squad Now Offering Home Security and Surveillance for Summer 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The Locksmith Squad is now offering home security and surveillance services for summer 2014. These Philadelphia locksmiths know that each client’s house is different and that all houses have their own specific security needs. The experts will talk clients through their security products and help them decide on the best solution for their situation. Home security systems from The Locksmith Squad consistently put customers’ minds at ease when they know their home and belongings are safe.



The Locksmith Squad’s security consultants bring years of experience to each installation of state of the art security technology and methods. Two of the most popular ways in which customers can keep watch on their homes are closed circuit television or CCTV, and video surveillance with VCR, DVR, or remote monitor. These options allow homeowners to keep records of what has happened in various areas of their property. Nanny cams, as the name suggests, help keeps tabs on in-home employees such as nannies and babysitters.



Keyless entry systems make it much more difficult for someone unwelcome to break into the home. With a remote key or pin pad lock, burglars can’t resort to simple locking picking tools to get them inside. Devices are weatherproof and wireless for convenience. Lights and televisions can be fitted with electrical automatic timers to create the illusion that someone is home.



The Locksmith Squad provides residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services in Philadelphia ranging from bump keys and electronic locks to 24 hour emergency lockout services. For more information visit them online or call 855-946-0426.



About The Locksmith Squad

The Locksmith Squad is a full service security company in Philadelphia, PA. They not only install and repair all types of traditional locks, but also offer sophisticated security systems including electronic locks and surveillance. The company’s services are available to both homes and businesses in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware.



