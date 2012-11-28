The Logan Inn Announces November 2012 Events

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Logan Inn, home of one of the best bed and breakfasts as well as lodging in New Hope, PA has just announced their events for the last half of November 2012. The Friday after Thanksgiving this year, The Logan Inn will have Mike Hirst in the Tavern at 8 pm. On Saturday November 24th, Zuka and Billy D (from Suicide) will be playing at 8 pm, and the following Friday November 30th, Jayded John will be playing in the tavern at 7 pm.



The most delicious and mouthwatering cuisines can be found at the Nikolas Restaurant—The Logan Inn’s very own restaurant for fine dining in New Hope. Nikolas is a Mediterranean inspired restaurant offering prix fixe menus. Also, whether a person is visiting the Logan Inn, Logan Terrace, or the Nikolas Restaurant on the nights of November 23rd, 24th, or 30th for dinner or for a drink, he or she will surely be in for a treat on any of those three nights with these talented musicians.



Mike Hirst has written songs about love, heartbreak, despair, and redemption (most often in that order) and will surely be a delight to hopeless romantics and romantics of all kinds. Mr. Hirst describes himself as “hopeful romantic” and he will tell his story through song in the cozy tavern. Out of all the restaurants in New Hope, Zuka and Billy D (from Suicide Pact) have agreed to offer The Logan Inn’s customers an eclectic mix of classic rock and current hits of today will they wine and dine on the night of November 24th. Listeners can also look forward to hearing influences from Beethoven to Janis Joplin in Zuka and Billy D’s music that night. Last but not least, Jayded John, who has sang and performed for thousands at clubs and venues both big and small in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, The Jersey Shore, and more, will be providing audiences with an electrifying acoustic thrill in the tavern at 7 pm on Friday November 30th.



Known for providing the some of the most elaborate and formal banquets in Bucks County, The Logan Inn is surely a place for good lodging, food, wine and entertainment. To hear more about their November 2012 events, please visit http://www.loganinn.com/.