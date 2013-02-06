The Logan Inn Announces Their Frequent Diner Rewards Program

New Hpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- One of the oldest and most well-known Mediterranean and gourmet restaurants in New Hope, PA, The Logan Inn is happy to announce that they are now offering a frequent diner rewards program where cardholders can earn 10% towards for any new and future uses. Next time a person visits the Logan Inn as guest of the inn itself, or as a diner, he or she can ask any host, hostess, bartender, or server to receive a card. The Logan Inn’s reward cards are issued immediately, and can be used right away. The perk of having the card includes receiving a $50 credit after a diner has accumulated $500 in rewards points, 10%.



As a frequent diner at The Logan Inn, patrons will have the option of eating at one of the best restaurants for food and wine paring in Bucks County, PA. The Nikólas restaurant at The Logan Inn offers two prix fixe menu options, and with both options, all of the meals can be paired with glasses of wine. People tend to worry about the combination of meals with wine, but people can be rest assured that their wine food and wine paring options will truly delight even the most distinguished restaurant and wine connoisseur. A recent reviewer also had this to say about the food and hospitality offered at the Logan Inn, “Lived in Bucks County for 30 years and just found this gem! Great meal, excellent service and with the ambiance of a romantic, welcoming Inn. As we were leaving, we stayed a while at the Bar to listen to some live music. Highly recommend!” -Loretta Hutchinson.



The Logan Inn also has the ideal setting to have any banquets in New Hope. Great for private or public small and large events, The Logan Inn can provide the ideal setting for memorable and picturesque affairs paired with fine Mediterranean food and a romantic atmosphere. The Logan Inn can host a variety of events that includes but is not limited to, bridal and baby showers, as well as weddings and 2nd weddings. Patrons have the option of using a private room with a cocktail-style party, and there is also space for larger parties. If a person is looking for a historic setting to host his or her next event, The Logan Inn will provide the means for achieving success in an old-fashioned atmosphere. To hear more a person can visit them at http://www.loganinn.com/, to fill out their private party request form, or give them a call at 215-862-2300.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website.