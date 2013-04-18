The Logan Inn in New Hope, Announces New Exciting Restaurant Called Nikolas

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The Logan Inn is located in the heart of New Hope, in Bucks County PA where they offer visitors and locals to take in the historic charm from all the Main Street shops, restaurants and cafes as the weather begins to warm up. With that being said, The Logan Inn is ecstatic to announce the new dining experience that will be available called Nikolas, which has made its way in becoming a new local hot spot for those visiting New Hope.



If one happens to be looking for a night out with food and wine pairing in Bucks County, this is a great place to take in that fresh springtime air while enjoying some of the most delicious Mediterranean dishes. Their menu is accented with American favorites such as steak and lobster, where they draw inspiration from countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece along the Mediterranean waters. They include everything from appetizers, entrees, to mouthwatering desserts.



The family owned restaurant is a new and exciting place to forget about life for a while and enjoy the personalized hospitality from those at Nikolas. No matter what the occasion may be, stay the night at the Logan Inn and enjoy a one of a kind dining experience. The staff at Nikolas is passionate about their infused Mediterranean cuisines and hope to make it a memorable evening in New Hope, as one enjoys the beautiful setting. From fresh seafood, whole fish, and octopus, to prime meats, steak, lamb, and Kobe, they are inviting visitors from all over to taste their revamped menu and the opportunity to relax while drinking great wine and delicious food. Be sure to check out Nikolas during the spring and summertime to enjoy their outdoor seating right in the heart of New Hope this year.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com