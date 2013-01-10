The Logan Inn in New Hope, PA, Receives Best of New Hope Award for Family Restaurants

New Hpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Congratulations are in order for one of the oldest romantic restaurants Bucks County, PA can boast about, as The Logan Inn has just received the 2012 Best of New Hope Award in the Family Restaurants category by the New Hope Award Program. At the end of every year, the New Hope Award Program identifies businesses that have attained outstanding marketing success in their local community and business category. Many of the businesses are based in the heart of New Hope, PA, who have enhanced the image of their business by providing exceptional service to their customers as well as New Hope itself.



Known as being one of the most spacious, gorgeous, and gourmet restaurants Bucks County, PA has to offer, the The Logan Inn was opened back in 1721, and is also one of the five oldest inns in the U.S. that has sixteen lavish guest rooms, and every one is furnished with colonial period pieces and antiques. Ever since the inn was opened almost three hundred years ago, every owner has always been focused on entertaining and providing guests with the most comfortable stay and visit in the inn as possible—as well as New Hope. Presently featuring one of the largest outdoor bars and dining areas in New Hope and Bucks County, the Logan Inn and its restaurant also offer old-world charm in a historic town.



A recent reviewer on TripAdvisor® had this to say about the Logan Inn, “Another wonderful weekend in New Hope, mid-November, temperatures in the low 70’s and a stay at the Logan Inn. LOVE room 7, spacious room, king bed, view of the town. Parked the car and strolled all over town. Remember to have dinner in the restaurant, new menu, great atmosphere, then have a cocktail outside or in the tavern. Can't count how many times we've stayed here, but we will continue to return, it just keeps getting better.”



New Hope, PA has long been a place to escape the dull routine of ordinary life for many Pennsylvania residents. To hear more about The Logan Inn, New Hope, or any other Mediterranean restaurants in Bucks County, PA, please visit http://www.loganinn.com/.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most elaborate and formal lodging in Bucks County, The Logan Inn is surely a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment.