The Logan Inn Introduces Nikolas and Its Prix Fixe Menus

05/22/2013 -- The Logan Inn in New Hope, PA, introduces Nikólas and the restaurant's prix fixe menu options. The common European style of eating is much of a novelty here for Americans, and those who happen to be dining out in New Hope—they will be able to experience it. If not familiar with a prix fixe menu, a person will soon find out what it is at the Logan Inn on the Nikólas menu. Their items are predetermined, however they are presented as a multi-course meal at a set price, and in this case, three different menus will be available. Friends and family will be able to feast in one of the largest tourist attractions in Bucks County for the ultimate dining experience.



As one of the most well-known gourmet restaurants in New Hope, guests will be able to choose from two menus that contain four courses of Mediterranean inspired dishes, with also the Americans favorites to cover all palates. The multiple course prix fixe menus are the perfect opportunity to pair them with a favorite beverage or glass of wine. For those who are open to new experiences, they can choose from the chef’s selected wine pairings that will compliment each dish to perfection.



The Logan Inn is excited to announce these new offerings as it is becoming a more popular restaurant trend for local or touring foodies. As for the third menu, it is known as the Chef’s Tasting Menu, which is a much larger including seven courses, however all are smaller portion sizes. This is perfect if one is looking to sample a bunch of different dishes that are in season. If deciding to go with the larger course meal, it can be paired with seven wines that will go impeccably with each dish. If one happens to be visiting the New Hope area, he or she should not miss out on the new prix fixe menus where they can enjoy new dishes of what’s hot from the chef this season.



About The Logan Inn

