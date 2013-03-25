The Logan Inn Introduces Pete Gialias as New Chef & Owner of the Logan Inn

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The Logan Inn, one of the few gourmet restaurants in New Hope, PA, that offers lodging, as well as indoor and outdoor Mediterranean style cuisine all year long, announces the appointment of their new chef and owner Mr. Pete Gialias. Mr. Gialias will be the man behind the stove who creates the menus and brings the recipes to life. Mr. Gailias comes with the determination, experience, as well as the background and credentials to make each dish the restaurant currently offers, or is willing to add to their menu, one of a kind. With the dedication to make these dishes as delicious and well-prepared as if they were made for his own family, it will truly make The Logan Inn and the Nikolas restaurant that much more personal than all of the rest located in the quaint and historical Bucks County town.



As far as lodging and restaurants go in New Hope, The Logan Inn has everything a person, couple, family, or group of friends would need in order to have a night out on the town, or a relaxing stay in New Hope. A recent reviewer on TripAdvisor® had this to stay about their stay at the Logan Inn this past February 2013, “My wife and I spent a one night getaway here. We had a very nice room, comfortable bed, new flat screen TV and a coffee maker. The staff was very friendly and helpful, beginning with Maggie, the manager checking us in, the waitstaff at dinner and the bartender for a nightcap. The Prix Fixe dinner was excellent, and we were lucky enough to be seated right in front of a real log fire. The only thing I could find to complain about was the fact that there was only one (fairly uncomfortable) chair in the room. Other than that everything was great!!”



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com.