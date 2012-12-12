The Logan Inn Is Now Offering $10 Free for Every $100 Gift Card Purchased

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Logan Inn, one of the oldest and most well-known and continuously run Inn’s in Bucks County, PA is proud to announce that they are now offering $10 free for every $100 gift card that is purchased. The best fine dining in New Hope is available at the Logan Inn’s very own restaurant known as “Nikólas.” In addition to using the gift card to give to loved ones or friends to use for the best lodging in New Hope, PA, the gift card can also be used to satisfy any meal purchases that are made at Nikólas.



Nikólas is New Hope’s newest and most upscale restaurant. As a prix fixe restaurant that offers three different menus, Nikólas is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that focuses on seafood and steaks. In regards to the quality, food, and services to be expected from Nikólas, a recent customer had this to say about their dining experience on OpenTable, “Unbelievable quality and quantity for the money! I don't normally seek out a 4 course meal, as it’s really more food than I want. However, for just $35 for their four course meal—it’s worth it...you can always bring home the rest. Every course was absolutely delicious! I dined with my husband and another couple and each one of us thoroughly enjoyed each course. Highly recommend Nikólas!”



In addition to a night out to dinner, The Logan Inn also offers banquets in Bucks County that can also be arranged inside or outside the restaurant. The Logan Inn provides a full service facility and staff that will provide quality food and banquet services that are available at affordable prices. The Logan Inn also specializes in private parties such as wedding receptions, christenings, confirmations, birthdays, baby and bridal showers and more. In addition, the Nikólas restaurant can also serve as the best place to host a 2nd wedding. If a person is seeking a specialized party package, all he or she needs to do is call or select a party package on their website and fill out the necessary contact information. An associate will follow up within the next week to learn more about the party the customer is seeking to plan.



Out of all the restaurants in New Hope, Nikólas and the Logan Inn will be able to provide any person with both the dining and lodging experience a person would expect from such a distinguished Inn in Bucks County, PA.



To hear more about their new offer or to learn more about The Logan Inn please visit http://www.loganinn.com.