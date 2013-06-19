The Logan Inn's Restaurant "Nikólas" Receives Official Sommelier Certification

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The proprietor of the Logan Inn is proud to announce that owner Nick Gialias has just received the official sommelier certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Being awarded with this certification means the Logan Inn promotes a stupendous hotel and restaurant service for its guests with an outstanding knowledge in a variety of areas. Members of the Court of Master Sommeliers are comprised of various backgrounds that have proven their ability to provide a unique history with top qualifications. Nick Gialias is one of the few who is certified in the Bucks County region, and he is extremely proud of this accomplishment.



The Court of Sommeliers consists of four different examinations. After going through a rigorous day of testing that consists of two blind wine tastings, three portions, and also completing a written exam of 25 questions about wines from all over the world. Not only that, but the certification requires that the candidate has excellent sales and customer service qualities, including opening the bottles properly and in a safe manner. Being one of the few members of the Court of Sommeliers, Nick is proud to represent the Philadelphia area and join the professionals. He is particularly excited about the impact it will have not just on Nikólas, but New Hope as well.



As one of the most well-known gourmet restaurants in Bucks County, this will soon drive in an excited crowd of guests looking to taste some of the most exotic wines out there. For those enjoying dinner at the Logan Inn, they do not have to be a wine aficionado to fall in love with these exquisite glasses they will now be offering. By having the chance to allow their guests to sample wines that are not found anywhere else, it will keep them coming back for more. As a certified member of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Nick will represent the Logan Inn with the highest standards that are required by each individual.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com