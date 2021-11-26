The Logistics Sector Looks Ahead Towards Decarbonized Transport Networks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2021 -- A CO2-neutral transport network would change the way that logistics operates in the future. This is something that is being prioritized across industries in order to help ensure that the world meets global emissions reduction targets. The transport network is one of the biggest contributors to US greenhouse gas emissions - recent statistics indicate that transportation accounts for the largest portion (29%) of total U.S. GHG emissions. Road transport is the biggest offender when it comes to emissions and those emissions are predicted to rise through to 2050. The various options for decarbonization of transport in the USA include improving vehicle efficiency, switching to lower carbon fuels (including biofuels, electricity and hydrogen) and making more use of the most recent innovation, such as autonomous vehicles. More broadly, increased use of car-sharing and a planning approach that encourages more compact development could also have something to add.



As a logistics recruiter with an eye on innovation, DSJ Global is fully aware of the ways in which the industry can evolve to support more sustainable objectives in end-to-end supply chain. As well as being well established as a logistics recruiter, the firm also provides hiring support across a broad spectrum of different fields, including technical operations, procurement and supply chain roles. Each business is different and the firm employs a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions in order to tailor specific options for every enterprise. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ Global is well placed to help organizations find the end-to-end supply chain talent that they need. The firm also supports ambitious individuals looking to take a career-defining next step, whether that is to another location in the USA or on a global level. Currently, DSJ Global reach extends nationwide, to locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



People really matter at DSJ Global - as a logistics recruiter with a worldwide reputation the firm invests heavily in its internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This approach has enabled the team to develop deep expertise and to be able to support clients and companies in an insightful and agile way, no matter what the current challenges. Being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce provides a unique global dimension to what the team in the USA does. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This has made it a stand-out logistics recruiter with a genuinely global reach. Currently, there are many different roles available via the firm, including Production Supervisor, Last Mile Ecommerce Senior Manager, Warehouse Manager and Distribution Center Supervisor.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Logistics recruiter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.