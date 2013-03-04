The Logo Creator Review - Does It Really Create Awesome Graphics

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- People who are searching to create a logo, blog images, page headers, podcast albums, images for slide presentations should look no further than The Logo Creator. A versatile and powerful program that can help create professional looking logos.



The best feature of The Logo Creator is the simplicity of use and the unlimited amount of selections it offers to the logo creator. There is no need to ask for expensive professional help, and no need to use confusing and complex software like Photoshop, Illustrator or Flash when using The Logo Creator due to the 200 readymade templates already provided which can be modified with over 300 customizable elements. These elements can be picked and drop to the template. Furthermore they can be recolored, resized, rotated and modified to the creator’s preference. Simply click on the objects or text that needs to be customized and alter the properties. Creators can get creative by playing around with templates to make an unlimited number of unique and highly personalized logos, Facebook timeline images or custom page headers. Separate object packs can be bought to get even more options for creating logos such as The Alphabet, The Web 2.0, The Corporate, The Entertainment, The Mascot, The Sports, The Real Estate, The Spiritual, and The Travel and Leisure sets.



An amazing bonus of getting The Logo Creator is the potential of selling the images created to clients. With this program the logo maker gets not only a simple yet powerful tool for creating images but also a way of earning money using their creative skills. The license to sell images is provided to the user once they purchase The Logo Creator software. Images can be made unique for every business by importing images, add custom text and overlays.



Laughingbird Software, the creators of The Logo Creator believe in customer satisfaction and offer a 60 Day 100% Money Back Guarantee, but 22,000 Facebook Fans love the software and people who have bought the program in the past have always given great reviews about The Logo Creator,



“The variations one can come up with using just one of the templates as a base, and the (new) additional design elements that come with the program make TLC 6.0 an animal of an entirely different color than any other logo services or software I’ve seen.” – Paul Whitten



This is one of the many positive reviews that can be found on the internet, in blogs, forums and review websites.



For more information and to purchase The Logo Creator software, visit the official website.



