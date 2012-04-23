The London Piano Institute Helps Hundreds of Adult Students Realise Their Musical Ambition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Playing the piano is a skill that many aspire to; the way in which some manage to evoke such energy and feeling from the black and white keys can only lead to envy from those who, for whatever reason, cannot. Many adults can recall a time when, as children, they attempted piano tuition but did not have the desire, or motivation, to continue. As they age and their priorities change, it often happens that they regret their choice not to become proficient with the most magnificent of instruments.



Thankfully, there’s now an option for adults everywhere keen to develop their ability to play the piano. The London Piano Institute, founded by master pianist Celine Gaurier-Joubert, has opened its doors to adult students everywhere. Passionate about educating students with a strong desire to learn, whatever their ability, Celine found a large population of adult piano enthusiasts who, while lacking education or experience in playing the piano, nevertheless maintained a strong desire to learn. By offering a patient, quality tuition, Celine has managed to dispel the myth that states it’s only possible to learn piano in ones youth, achieving magnificent results with students of all ages.



While beginners are encouraged, students of all levels are welcomed at the London Piano Institute. As a master pianist, Celine Gaurier-Joubert is just as adept in tutoring advanced students as she is teaching to beginners. For those with ample background and experience who feel as though they’ve hit a plateau or seek to reinvigorate their interest in the piano, the piano lessons for adults offered by the Institute are perhaps just the thing to reignite a lifelong passion for music.



So for all those with a burning desire to either learn to play or further develop their skill in playing the piano, it’s easy to see how the expert tuition of Celine Gaurier-Joubert and the help of the London Piano Institute are well-placed to lend a hand. Encouraging people from all backgrounds to disregard age is a factor when considering the life-time of satisfaction playing the piano can bring, Celine calls on the famed words of Henry Ford to truly explain her mission and philosophy; “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young,”.



So for all those young minds with a passion for the piano, Celine and her London Piano Institute are ready, willing and able to assist.



