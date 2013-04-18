The Long Awaited Book from Debby James, the Queen of Low Carb Is Finally Available

Simi Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- BND Publishing announced the release of a new book by Debby James, The Queen of Low Carb. “Low Carb Your Lifestyle” is being promoted as a Guide to Creating Low Carb Meals to fit Your Lifestyle. For details and to get your copy, visit: http://featured.bndpublishing.com



In her new book, Debby shares information to help people Create their Own Low Carb Lifestyle, The reasons Why traditional Diets do not work, How to Low Carb almost Any Meal, and much more. Readers are giving “Low Carb Your Lifestyle” 4 and 5 stars out of 5. Reviewers are making comments such as “A great place to start” “Extremely informative. Low carb living is made easy and simple with these guidelines” “This book reinforces the message that we all have the power to change our way of thinking and lifestyle.” “This book helped me get healthier. Well worth it.”



BND Publishing offers readers a Free Gift for purchasing “Low Carb Your Lifestyle”. And for the weekend of April 20 and 21, they are offering people a chance to get a copy of “Low Carb Your Lifestyle”, which retails for $2.99, for Free as well. Just visit the link above either Saturday or Sunday, April 20 and 21 to get your copy of “Low Carb Your Lifestyle” for Free.



Bobby N Debby James promote healthy living by promoting the benefits of a Low Carb “Lifestyle” as opposed to the impractical practice of traditional, non sustainable “diet programs” that offer short term solutions.



