The Long-Running Universal Life Church World HQ News Recently Made the Transition from Print to Its Exclusive Online Edition, the Newspaper Published by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters after many years recently scrapped its long running Universal Life Church World HQ tabloid version and installed a new online edition as its replacement. Citing costs, and preferences of today's society, the transition pretty much became mandated and has been long overdue. The paper is updated mid afternoon every day, subscription there to as it has always been is still free and you can access it by clicking on the newspaper link via the Universal Life Church World Headquarters website.



The Universal Life Church World HQ News news features contributions not just from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and its Ministers, but from Blog Talk Radio, BustedHalo.com, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), the Christian Post, Crosswalk. The Online Edition is divided up into seven parts, News, Society, Stories, Politics, Art/Entertainment, Education and World News.



Check out the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the Universal Life Church World HQ News online edition today! http://www.ulcnetwork.com