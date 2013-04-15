The Loop: Debut Graphic Novel from Bo Bigelow Showcases Innovative Memory Recording & Playback Technology

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- While it’s only his first graphic novel, Bo Bigelow’s compelling narrative and gripping twists are allowing him to directly rival the genre’s best-sellers. Chock-full of pioneering new technology, intricate characters and a unique pertinence to everyday life, the novel is expected to resonate with readers around the world.



‘The Loop’ proves that nobody is safe from their own past.



Synopsis:



What if you could record and play back a person's thoughts? On a quiet street in Maine, in a newly vacant house, down in the basement laundry room, you can.



Join Sean Thurlby as he uses the thought-recording machine to figure out who killed his friend. Everyone's a suspect: the bassoon player with the attitude problem...the ex-cop who keeps stealing Sean's keys...and the dead man's ex-girlfriend, who's suddenly taken a liking to Sean.



As the author explains, while fictional, his narrative will tug the strings of readers’ basic instincts and emotions.



“The story's about alienation, and how we all have something in our past that we'd rather forget, or ‘unknow’,” says Bigelow, who has written a number of other successful titles.



Continuing, “It's unique in that its protagonist uses a searchable memory-recording machine to solve a mystery, but it's not as straightforward as merely retrieving the memory of the murder; there are deletions and corrupted data.”



Bigelow takes readers deeper into his world through stunning illustrations, each created by him. As a talented and multifaceted artist, his creative imagery is working hand-in-hand with his unique storytelling ability.



Advanced praise for the book has been overwhelmingly positive.



Sam Hilliard, author of the bestselling thriller ‘The Last Track’, was extremely impressed; "A strong and engaging graphic narrative -- accented expertly with a considerable and well-timed sense of humor. At its core a page turner, all the elements of a compelling mystery are here: an intriguing and likable main character, a situation that defies easy explanation yet cries for resolution, and a story that is both entertaining and inviting. I look forward to much more from Bigelow in the future."



Due to its success, Bigelow has recently announced that the book will soon be followed up with a second volume.



“This technology has more to offer; with the ability to tell an abundance of stories and uncover more than readers ever thought possible. Stay tuned for more!” he adds.



‘The Loop’ is available now: http://amzn.to/10TIkDy



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.whatistheloop.com



About the Author: Bo Bigelow

Bo Bigelow lives in Maine with his wife and two children. When he is not writing, he is busy teaching his children valuable survival skills, like how to smoke your own bacon. You can find him online at http://www.bobigelow.com