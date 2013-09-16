The Los Angeles Endoscopy Center Launches the Affordable Excellence in Colonoscopy Campaign in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- With the recent New York Times article criticizing the excessive and convoluted fee associated with routine screening colonoscopy, the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center has announced a campaign titled “Affordable Excellence in Colonoscopy.”



Dr. Paul M. Choi, a board-certified gastroenterologist, who heads the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center points out that “despite proven track record of saving lives from colon cancer, many do not undergo colonoscopy simply due to the excessive cost associated with having a colonoscopy.” With over 44 million Americans without any insurance, choosing to have this important examination can be a financial challenge. In addition, there are millions who may have medical insurance, but are unable to utilize its benefit due to high-deductibles that can range upwards of several thousand dollars. The availability of a affordable, yet reliable colonoscopy, therefore, may indeed prove to be the answer for those individuals who face this quandary of having to choose this essential medical test at a very high cost. Appointment for colonoscopy at the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center can be set up either online at http://www.laendo.net or calling directly at 213-387-9000.



About Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Established in 1996, the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center has nearly 30,000 colonoscopies to date. It is a facility fully certified and approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The center is located only 3 miles from the Staples Center in the downtown Los Angeles, and is open 6 days a week, including Saturdays between 6:30 am to 1:00 pm.



Contact:

Natalie Seo, Director of Public Relations

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center



3663 W. 6th St., Suite 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020

213-387-9000

http://www.laendo.net