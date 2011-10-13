The LowcostUSA.co.uk Website Now Lists Mandatory “Resort Fees” Charged by Many Las Vegas Hotels

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- LowcostUSA.co.uk, the UK-based tour operator, now discloses the Las Vegas mandatory resort fees charged by some Vegas hotels. LowcostUSA.co.uk specialises in Las Vegas holidays as well as a number of the most popular U.S. destinations including New York, Orlando, Miami and other cities.



UK travelers planning holidays to Las Vegas are often unaware that many Las Vegas hotels charge what are known as “resort fees.” They are not always part of the final total listed on the reservation for people that book their hotels through sources other than LowcostUSA.co.uk. These fees are collected directly by the hotel at check-out and cover features such as wireless internet access, local calls, fitness center, newspapers, etc. While all Las Vegas hotels do not charge them, travelers cannot opt out of these fees for those that do. The resort fee can range from $5 to $30 per day and is the same regardless of direct hotel booking or through an online travel site.



LowcostUSA.co.uk believes that travellers need as much information as possible to make the best vacation travel decisions that save money, which is why they now include the specific resort fees charged by every hotel. "Vacationers using our online search function not only get the potential hotel available, room types and room rates as usual, but also the specific resort fees charged by each hotel," said LowcostUSA.co.uk Commercial Director Martin Palmer. Any hotels that meet the searcher's criteria that do not charge these fees are also listed."



The UK-based tour operator’s Website still provides everything from ultimate Las Vegas holidays in luxury five-star hotels to an inexpensive hotel in New York from which to see the sights and do some shopping. The best hotels available in each price range and each location are offered to UK travelers at the lowest possible price. Travelers can book online or through their in-house travel expert by phone. Unlike many competitors, the tour package provider includes all U.S. taxes within the cost so the price that the customer sees is the price they pay.



The UK tour operator also offers tailored U.S. package holidays including flights to and from the UK directly to the destination. Preferential rates from Virgin Atlantic and British Airways can further lower prices.



In addition to the convenient search feature with specific hotel resort fees included, the Website provides UK travelers with additional information. This includes top selling hotels, packages and location guides as well as updated travel news and features to find the best sights during Las Vegas holidays and trips to other popular U.S. destinations. For more information on booking Las Vegas packages or tour package to other popular American destinations, please visit http://www.lowcostusa.co.uk/lasvegas