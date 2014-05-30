'The LP Rock Radio Show' Launches with Exclusive Interview's

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- LP Classic Rock has proudly announced the debut of ‘The LP Rock Radio Show’, a two hour program that will showcase classic, active, and indie rock. Between songs, LP & Scott Edwards will mention and comment on current music news and odd stories from around the world.



With a bottomless bag of great tracks, memorable hits, and some long forgotten ‘B’ sides, LP Classic Rock provides the perfect platform for global rock news. Including the show’s highly-anticipated, exclusive one-on-one interviews with Herman Rarebell of Scorpions fame, Jack Russell & Robby Lochner of Jack Russell's Great White, Brian Vollmer of Helix, Flamenco artist Corey Whitehead & Scotty Austin of Saving Abel. The frontman for Saving Abel, Scotty is also the lead singer of Trash the Brand. They are also very pleased to introduce you to a couple of great Italian band's, Bluerose & Mother Mary Mood. These interviews will roll out once per week beginning with Jack Russell & Robby Lochner on Friday May 30, 2014. Interviews will then be announced via social media in the week leading up to their airing.



‘The LP Rock Radio Show’ will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM EST. Listeners can tune-in using a variety of methods. Through LP Rock’s website, listeners can access the webplayer or listen with a media player of their choice. Additionally, listeners can easily install the LP Rock.fm app, which is available for both Android and iPhone. Listeners also have another exciting way to listen to ‘The LP Rock Radio Show’; by logging onto LP Rock’s Facebook page, listeners can click the red play button to listen to the live show.



About LP Classic Rock

LP Classic Rock offers a refreshing blend of 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s rock with the perfect mix of active/indie rock. It's a great way for music buffs to listen to their favorite rock, LP Rock plays everything from classic hits to harder-to-find tracks. LP Rock is a quality web streaming channel that offers the ultimate classic rock tracks.



Contact



LP Rock

E-mail: lp@lprock.fm



Scott Edwards

E-mail: scott@lprock.fm



Listen to ‘The LP Rock Radio Show’:

Website - http://lprock.fm/player

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/lprockfm The LP Rock.fm app can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple store.