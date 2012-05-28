The LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor 2012 - 2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- As of Q1 2012, forty-nine mobile network operators worldwide have launched fourth-generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks commercially. As a result of early investment in LTE infrastructure and device R&D, MNOs and device vendors are pushing hard to increase LTE enabled device among users, both in the public and enterprise sector. The year 2011 has already witnessed over 8.2 Million LTE enabled device shipments which account for revenues of over 2 Billion USD. With the number of shipments expected to reach over 30 Million by the end 2012, the industry is set to grow at a rapid pace.



Leading LTE operators such as Verizon Wireless have already announced intentions to have LTE support in essentially all of its smart phones, going forward. This report and its associated database provide an in depth analysis of the LTE Devices market from 2011 to 2016, including revenue projections, shipments and device launches by vendor, region and device type, as well as vendor roadmaps, and key trends within the industry.



This report includes an Excel spreadsheet with worksheet data for Global LTE Device Shipments, LTE Devices, Global LTE Subscriptions 2011 - 2016, and Global LTE Device Revenues 2011 - 2016.



Report Benefits:



- Revenue and market share assessment for major and specialized LTE device vendors



- Comprehensive analysis of the key trends, technology, strategies and vendor roadmaps emerging in the LTE devices and chipsets ecosystem



- Revenue, device shipment and market share figures for LTE devices split by device type (Smartphones, PC Cards/Embedded Devices/Routers) and Region from 2011 - 2016.



Motorola and Huawei will lead the LTE PC cards/Embedded Device/Router shipments with a combined market share of over 50 % in Q1'2012



Motorola, Samsung and HTC will continue to lead the market share in terms of LTE-enabled smartphone shipments and revenue, with a combined market share of over 60 % in Q1'2012



Driven by the reduction in production lifecycle times and aggressive marketing strategies, LTE device shipments are expected to reach 30



Million by the end of 2012. The US will continue to be the leading market player in 2012 with a projected market share of 65 %



- Mobile network operators

- Mobile device/chipset vendors

- Broadband infrastructure providers

- Governmental and regulatory agencies

- Managed communication service providers

- Mobile application developers and intermediaries

- System integrators, consultants, and professional service providers

- Competitive network providers and device manufacturers including WiMAX"



