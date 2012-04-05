Recently published research from MindCommerce, "The LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor 2012 - 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
As of Q1 2012, forty-nine mobile network operators worldwide have launched fourth-generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks commercially. As a result of early investment in LTE infrastructure and device R&D, MNOs and device vendors are pushing hard to increase LTE enabled device among users, both in the public and enterprise sector. The year 2011 has already witnessed over 8.2 Million LTE enabled device shipments which account for revenues of over 2 Billion USD. With the number of shipments expected to reach over 30 Million by the end 2012, the industry is set to grow at a rapid pace.
Leading LTE operators such as Verizon Wireless have already announced intentions to have LTE support in essentially all of its smart phones, going forward. This report and its associated database provide an in depth analysis of the LTE Devices market from 2011 to 2016, including revenue projections, shipments and device launches by vendor, region and device type, as well as vendor roadmaps, and key trends within the industry.
Report Benefits:
- Revenue and market share assessment for major and specialized LTE device vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of the key trends, technology, strategies and vendor roadmaps emerging in the LTE devices and chipsets ecosystem
- Revenue, device shipment and market share figures for LTE devices split by device type (Smartphones, PC Cards/Embedded Devices/Routers) and Region from 2011 - 2016.
Key Findings:
- 2011 witnessed over 8.2 Million LTE enabled device shipments which account for revenues of over 2 Billion USD
- Motorola and Huawei will lead the LTE PC cards/Embedded Device/Router shipments with a combined market share of over 50 % in Q1'2012
- Motorola, Samsung and HTC will continue to lead the market share in terms of LTE-enabled smartphone shipments and revenue, with a combined market share of over 60 % in Q1'2012
- Driven by the reduction in production lifecycle times and aggressive marketing strategies, LTE device shipments are expected to reach 30 Million by the end of 2012. The US will continue to be the leading market player in 2012 with a projected market share of 65 %
Companies Mentioned in this Report:
- AT&T
- Apple
- AVM
- Acer
- Actiontec
- AnyData
- Atel
- BandRich
- Buffalo
- C-motech
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Cisco
- Contela
- Cradlepoint
- Datang
- Dell
- Dovado
- Ericsson
- Etisalat
- Franklin Wireless
- Fujitsu
- GCT
- GammaTech
- Gemtek
- General Dynamics Itronix
- HP
- HTC
- Huawei
- IP Wireless
