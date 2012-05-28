The LTE Infrastructure Market: Vendors, Market Share, Key Trends & Forecasts

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- As of Q4 2011, thirty eight mobile network operators worldwide had launched fourth-generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks commercially. Despite a slow ramp and spending stall on overall cellular network infrastructure in 2011, the industry is witnessing sustainable spending acceleration for the LTE wireless infrastructure equipment. Key drivers are higher data speeds of up to 20 Mbps, simplified all-IP networks and the commercial availability of more than 200 4G LTE - enabled devices.



This report and its associated database provide an in depth analysis of the LTE Infrastructure market from 2010 to 2015, including revenue projections by vendor, region and equipment type, base station shipments, and key trends within the industry. In addition to the written report, purchasers of this research will receive an Excel spreadsheet consisting of global LTE infrastructure revenue including BTS shipment data.



Purchasers of a Team License of this report will also receive the related research Global Cellular Handset Update: Market, Technology, Vendor, and Application Analysis at no additional charge.



Purchasers of a Company-wide License of this report will also receive the related research report Global LTE Industry Landscape: Adoption, Applications, Deployments and Subscriptions by Region, Country, Spectrum and Operator 2011 - 2015 at no additional charge.



- LTE revenues have reached over $ 2.1 Billion in 2011, up from $ 0.6 Billion in 2010

- As of Q4'2011 the North America region accounts for over 42 % of the total LTE Infrastructure revenue

- Ericsson and Alcatel Lucent are likely to lead the market with present market shares of over 35 % and 27 % respectively LTE infrastructure - Industry respectively in 2011

- From a regional perspective, the market share will drastically shift from a North American lead market to the Asia Pacific region, which will account for over 68 % of the revenue by 2015

- Global 2G/3G/4G cellular network infrastructure revenues are set to reach over $ 51 Billion by 2015 up from $46 Billion in 2010 at a CAGR of 5%, with LTE accounting for more than 20 % of the revenue share



- Mobile device vendors

- Mobile network operators

- Broadband infrastructure providers

- Governmental and regulatory agencies

- Managed communication service providers

- Competitive network providers including WiMAX

- Mobile application developers and intermediaries

- System integrators, consultants, and professional service providers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-lte-infrastructure-market-vendors-market-share-key-trends-and-forecasts-report-538487