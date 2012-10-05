The Luckiest Man: New Novel Provides Testament to Patience, Faith and Everlasting Belief

Easton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- In a tattered world wrapped up and obsessed with material components, writer Jay DeMartino believes humans need a stark reminder of what this life is really about. Through his latest novel, ‘The Luckiest Man’, that goal is achieved with perfection.



The novel acts as an inspirational example of what today’s ‘broken’ world often lacks – the underlying ability to love one another.



Official synopsis:



In the not-so-distant future, Dr. Lisa Vincent, a physicist, is working in a secret government laboratory. Her goal in life is to fulfill her father's dreams of creating a way to harness a black hole's power for time travel. Her faith in both God and science is strong, but will she be able to find someone to help her test her father's invention before time and funding run out? Joseph Evangelista has no dreams or goals. His life has hit rock bottom and he desperately wants a way out. His girlfriend has left him for another man, and he blames himself for his mother's death. Sentenced to time in a psychiatric ward after assaulting a priest, Joseph blames his lot in life not on God - but on the fact that he is sure God does not exist.



Can Lisa's faith in God sustain both her project and Joseph - even through his despair? And how will the government react to what they find?



As the author explains, we can all learn a thing or two from his book’s protagonist.



“Broken due to the betrayal of his girlfriend and the death of his mother whom he feels responsible, he is guilt ridden, and self-punishing and blames God for his failures,” explains DeMartino.



He continues, “The story is a testament to patience, faith and persistence as the protagonist experiences the incredible of all incredibles - he comes face to face with the Christ. He witnesses the crucifixion, meets the Virgin Mary and the apostles, and learns the true meaning of love.”



Furthering his message, DeMartino explains the problem the world is facing.



“The world has lost its concept in God and relies too heavily on the materialistic components of this tattered world. In achieving goals and dreams, one needs a formula, and in this story it is love, patience, faith, positive belief and persistence. The story is also a testament that the life we know is only a temporary stop - that a divine presence and everlasting love awaits those who overcome, believe and maintain faith,” he adds.



With critics praising his book for its ability to reconnect people with God, fans of DeMartino’s work await his next release with baited breath.



In the meantime, The Luckiest Man, published by Mill City Press, Inc., is available from the book’s official website: http://www.luckiest-man.com/ and at Amazon: http://amzn.to/PUuwGh



About the Author:

Jay DeMartino is a New Jersey Licensed clinical social worker. He earned his MSW degree from Rutgers University in 1989. He is employed in the correctional facilities as a mental health clinician offering group and individual therapy to the special needs population of inmates, those who are prescribed psychotropic medications and who carry an axis 1 diagnosis.



Following the death of his mother in 2006, he embarked on a spiritual quest in search for answers. He attended weekly bible studies and began experiencing thoughts and images of what it would be like to go back in time and witness the life and times of Jesus Christ. In his quest for truth, the development of patience, faith and persistence was obtained that led to the writing of the fiction novel The Luckiest Man.