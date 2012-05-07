The Maids Cleveland Embraces Internet Marketing and Achieves Franchise of the Year

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- The Maids Cleveland, owned by Mike Manhoff, has just been awarded "Franchise of the Year" for 2011 by The Maids Corporate at their annual conference. They were also the fastest growing franchise for 2011, proving hands down that even local business can see a big boost from internet based lead generation and providing great service.



Every industry is competitive, and now everyone turns to the internet as their first port of call when making an enquiry, whatever it is they need. Cleaning services Cleveland are no different, and by jumping on the cutting-edge of the internet with local searches (recently prioritised by Google’s new algorithms), The Maids Cleveland has been able to make huge gains in business, to an award winning degree.



The Maids Cleveland offer house cleaning and other cleaning services in and around Cleveland, and clean in teams of specially trained, thoroughly screened maids using their 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System that guarantees both best-quality service and total trustworthiness. This business practice has allowed their reputation to burgeon such a short time.



The website makes it easy to select the service you want from the main menu, and promotes several innovations such as introductory $50 coupon and a maid services gift card- a gift designed to free up time for the recipient by eliminating their need to do chores.



Manhoff however credits the scale of their success to the use of Local Internet Leads (localinternetleads.com), a web service that focuses on driving sales in local areas, “Local Internet Leads has become a one stop shop for all our Internet marketing. Many of my peers use 4 or 5 different companies to accomplish all the things they do. With Local Internet Leads I have been impressed that we have stayed ahead of the curve with the search engines and that has put us in a great position to stay ahead of our competition.”



About The Maids of Cleveland

Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential house cleaning Cleveland service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. The Maids enjoys a 96% customer referral rate, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice. Visit The Maids of Cleveland at http://www.themaidscleveland.com



About Local Internet Leads

With a firm commitment to providing local businesses with a cost effective way of generating leads online, Local Internet Leads provides a complete Market Domination package that encompasses multiple online campaigns and takes complete care of Internet Marketing for local businesses. Visit Local Internet Leads at http://www.localinternetleads.com or call 877-572-4072 for more information.