The Maids of Fort Worth Launch Website with Fifty Dollar Incentive

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Cleaning is an essential part of owning a home, but can be a nuisance, especially for those in homes where both adults work, or live alone or in shared apartments where individuals are too busy to assign and complete chores. The Maids is a cleaning service with a staggering 96% referral rate, which explains how they are spreading rapidly through the country and have now established a presence in Fort Worth. Their new website offers housekeeping services in Ft. Worth as supplied by the best maids in the country, and has offered a fifty dollar voucher to new visitors.



The voucher can be redeemed on The Maids of Fort Worth cleaning services, and gives individuals an incentive to try out the intuitive user experience the website provides in selecting a maid in the locality based on their in depth profile and requesting a service appropriate to their needs.



The site also offers user friendly advice on how to select a maid and how to select a service, with a wide range of different cleaning services available to suit everyone from those with children to those with allergies. The new website aims to provide everything users need to find a maid service in minutes.



A representative for The Maids of Forth Worth explained, “For those looking to find cleaning services in Fort Worth, they need look no further than The Maids of Forth Worth. The Maids have a patented 22 step cleaning system and fully screen all their maids so that quality of service and peace of mind are foremost in our minds when connecting customers with cleaners. The fifty dollar voucher provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to try the service before committing to regular cleans.”



About The Maids of Fort Worth

Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. The Maids has an enviable referral rate of over ninety five percent, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice especially in Fort Worth, Weatherford, Granbury, and surrounding areas. For more information please visit: http://www.themaidsftworth.com