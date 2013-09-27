The Maids Roswell Pick Up Community Favorite Award for Peerless Cleaning System

Rosewell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Maid services are an essential for any home occupied by the career or family oriented who don’t have time to spare from their responsibilities for cleaning and chores. In cases like these, families and couples who wish to remain house proud despite their hectic schedules use maid services to keep their property clean. Not all maid services were created equal however, and The Maids franchise promises a unique 22 step deep clean system® and fully screened maids that have earned them many accolades over the years. Most recently, The Maids of Roswell were declared the winner of the 2013 "My Community Favorites" Award for Maid Services.



The Maids in Roswell, GA have been the most recent franchise to benefit from the unbeatable attention to detail, picking up the award despite fierce competition.



The awards strengthens an already decorated history for the company, having been recognised with the North Fukton Readers Choice award in 2011, and were Best Maid Service winner in 2010 based on an Appen News Readers' Poll. The Maids of Roswell have been named Franchise of The Year several times since their creation and have been a member of the President’s Club since 1998.



A spokesperson for The Maids Roswell explained, “We offer the best cleans from the best maids, and while that sounds like a simplification, it is the essence of our practice and our success. We would like to thank My Community Favorites for honoring us with this recognition and we would like to take this opportunity to pledge our commitment to providing the unbeatable Healthy Touch® deep cleaning system in the years to come, and do so with a smile on our faces thanks to knowing we are a Community Favorite.”



About The Maids Roswell

Renowned for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is unique in that it is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, using environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and market leading equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest property environment possible for families. The Maids enjoys a 96% customer referral rate, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice especially in Marietta, Alpharetta, Roswell and surrounding areas. For more information please visit: http://www.themaidsroswell.com/