The Maids Scottsdale Jumps on the Internet Marketing Bandwagon for Big Sales Boost

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Following the success of The Maids Cleveland, which was awarded Franchise of the Year for 2011 at the annual conference of The Maids corporate franchise, cleaning services were given a major wake-up call as to how much more business could be achieved through the proper use of internet marketing.



The maid service Scottsdale, who offer the franchises cleaning services and maid service in Scottsdale, decided they too wanted to get in on the cutting-edge of the internet, and got in touch with those responsible for their peers’ success, Local Internet Leads. Sure enough, their business took off on a similar trajectory to that of the award-winners in Cleveland.



We got in touch with a spokesperson for The Maids Scottsdale, who explained the package Local Internet Leads had given them, “The program they run is called "Market Domination", and it’s an appropriate title. They dominate the search results by doing a combination of Pay Per Click, Google Places optimization as well as SEO on our web site. We decided to work with them based on their success with other "The Maids" franchises around the country.”



The Maids Scottsdale provide cleaning services and house cleaning in the Scottsdale area. The use trained and carefully screened teams of maids who employ the special 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System. This unique combination is designed to give clients total peace of mind when using a maid service.



The website makes it easy to select the service required from the main menu, and promotes several innovations and unique services packages. The Maids Scottsdale wants its homepage to be as easy to use as possible, so there’s no hassle when trying to find a service under pressure.



About The Maids Scottsdale

Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. The Maids cleaning services Scottsdale enjoys a 96% customer referral rate, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice. Visit The Maids Scottsdale at http://www.themaidsscottsdale.com/



About Local Internet Leads

With a firm commitment to providing local businesses with a cost effective way of generating leads online, Local Internet Leads provides a complete Market Domination package that encompasses multiple online campaigns and takes complete care of Internet Marketing for local businesses. Visit Local Internet Leads at http://www.localinternetleads.com or call 877-572-4072 for more information.