The Maine Group Announces the Maine Charity Salary Survey for People Who Want to Work in a Non-Profit Organization in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- The Maine Group, a company that specialises in recruitment announces its program known as the Maine Charity Recruitment Program. The program is developed to help people to get information about a particular job in the charity organizations. The opportunity in this sector is large where people in London can apply for several jobs such as a corporate fundraising assistant, corporate fundraising executive, corporate fundraising manager, event fundraisers, and many more. Moreover, people can also choose to become a permanent or temporary worker.



Based on the data received by this company that specialises in Charity Recruitment in London it is stated that the permanent worker will earn around £23.5k up to £40.5k. The salary depends on the position applied by the applicants. For example, the salary range of a corporate fundraising assistant is around £23 to £28k and he or she may earn £25.5k. On the other hand, the salary ranges for people who are working as an event fundraiser is around £23 to £34k he or she may earn around £28.5k from what they have done. The highest salary range is for those who are working as a trust manager. These people earn around £45.5k with a salary range of around £31 up to £60k. The lowest permanent job is events fundraising executive.



The person who works as an events fundraising executive earns £24k with the salary range around £2000 to £2800 per month. People in London who need extra money can also work as a temporary worker. They can earn around £13 up to £37 per hour. The highest salary is the one who is working as a legacy manager. The average money they can earn is around £29 to £37 per hour. They may earn around £34 per hour. The lowest salary for a temporary job is the corporate fundraising assistant. He or she will earn around £15 per hour with an average salary of £14 to £17 per hour.



Just like the head of the company said, the team works to help the non-profit sector to get the right talent who can support to achieve visions, missions, and goals. Nowadays, the parties that the most valuable information about a job vacancy or recruitment can use the services offered by the PA recruitment agency in London, the Maine Group, especially the Maine Charity Recruitment Program. One of the programs is to give valuable information about the salary survey in non-profit organisations based on the position and whether the applicants apply for a permanent or temporary job.



About the Maine Group

The Maine Group is a consultant company that focuses on recruitment. The consultant helps companies or institutions to find the right talents. On the other hand, job seekers can find information about recruitment as well as the average salary they can earn. The company is covers the Maine Charity (as well as other sectors) where people who are interested in working on a non-profit organization get valuable information.



