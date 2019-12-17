The Maine Group Now Searching for New HR & Payroll Assistant

St. James's, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- The Maine Group, one of the UK's leading specialist recruitment agencies, focusing on recruitment for secretarial, charity and many other industries, are now looking to expand their team – On the hunt for a brand new HR & Payroll Assistant to further enhance their business and services.



The company are seeking candidates which are ambitious, motivated and passionate about HR, looking to hear from indivdiuals which have excellent writer skiand verbal communication skills and experience working in HR! Just some of the duties that the role encompasses include:



- Assisting in organising internal training

- Assisting with employee relations matters

- Supporting with writing job descriptions

- Supporting with monthly and end of year payroll

- On-boarding and off-boarding and all associated logistics

- Benefits support

- Ad hoc duties as required including in depth projects



This is possible the prefect job opportunity for someone that is looking to grow and develop their career in HR!



Full details regarding this role, and information on how to apply, is available here: https://jobs.vacancyposter.com/jobs/VP6A79F224



About The Maine Group

The Maine Group is a recruitment consultancy based in London with over 30 years' experience, offering a full suite of recruitment solutions in office recruitment, London secretarial recruitment, charity recruitment and much more. Setting the bar for the rest of the industry The Maine group are renowned for the work that they do, and will most definitely be able to help you too, whether you are a business or an individual. For full details regarding the company, do not hesitate to visit their website today, we are sure that you will not be disappointed.



PR Contact



Company name: Maine-Tucker Recruitment Ltd

Tel: 020 7734 7341

Website: http://www.themainegroup.co.uk/

Contact person: Kate Stannard

Email: Kate.Stannard@themainegroup.co.uk

Address: Maine-Tucker Recruitment Ltd

Greener House

66-68 Haymarket

St James's

London