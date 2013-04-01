The Maisons at Braddell Set to Be an Icon in District 13

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Top Global Limited has announced plans to launch two freehold residential developments, R Maison and E Maison, located near the junction of Braddell Road and Sommerville Walk in Singapore.



“The Maisons are built on a large plot of freehold land, which is now very rare given that the land sold under the Government Land Sales programme are now of a 99-year lease tenure,” said Hano Maeloa, chief executive officer of Top Global.



The Maisons new condo are located on the sites of the former Braddell Regalia and Braddell Park developments. The projects will cover a combined site area of approximately 10,264.6 sqm.



The Maisons will comprise 175 units in total and premium units will be positioned on the top floor of the five storey development. The project will include one bedroom apartment units measuring approximately 570 sq ft and two to three bedroom units. Penthouse units will also be available, ranging from 1,162 sq ft to 2,357 sq ft. Penthouse units will include master bedrooms on the upper floor.



Price per unit is expected to range from S$1,350 (US$1,084) to S$1,450 (US$1,164) per sq ft.



“Given that The Maisons are among the first developments rolled out after the recent Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty, our pricing strategy will factor in the additional cost of home purchases. Nonetheless, our main selling points are value and location, which have always proven to be the mainstays driving property sales, so as long as interest rates remain low and buyers continue to enjoy amply liquidity, we envisage a healthy demand,” said Maeloa.



On site facilities include a rooftop pool, themed gardens, a pet run, glass-walled clubhouse, gymnasium, yoga areas and outdoor fitness stations. Elevated viewing decks also offer residents panoramic views of the city.



The Maisons are located near to the Central Expressway for access to the city centre and less than one kilometre from the Serangoon and Woodleigh MRT stations. Amenities in the local area include various educational institutions and the Nex shopping mall.



“For The Maisons, we are presenting a departure from conventional design and the distinct value of uniqueness. We are advocating a cosmopolitan concept lifestyle, by blending architectural and landscape design elements to create exciting and livable homes for newlyweds, small families, and larger families, all in one great location,” said Maeloa.



The project’s official launch is scheduled to take place between late March 2013 and early April 2013.



About Official New Launch

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the new condo property well before visiting the actual sales gallery.



Official New Launch

email: info@officialnewlaunch.com

Singapore

http://officialnewlaunch.com/

http://the-maisons.officialnewlaunch.com/