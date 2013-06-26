The Makeup Blogger Christina Farrell Advises Consumers on Top 10 Beauty Products for Summer

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- This summer, The Makeup Blogger, Christina Farrell, is advising women how to look their best with the top 10 beauty products for summer. As one of the top beauty blogs online, http://www.themakeupblogger.com offers ladies a wealth of information to look their best year round. No matter the conditions, Christina Farrell has a solution for women braving the sun, sand, and surf this summer. The Makeup Blogger is encouraging women to log on and to explore the variety of makeup products to bring out a natural summer beauty.



Known as one of the best makeup blogs online, The Makeup Blogger offers real women real techniques to look their best. Unlike other beauty blogs which may feature products well outside of the average woman's price range, The Makeup Blogger offers products found in both the corner drugstore and the department store. Because real women don't all purchase products that can cost a month's food budget, these products are ideal for women of all walks of life.



As the summer fast approaches, Christina has identified 10 products that all women should have on hand this summer. Because women want the beachy summer glow without the mess, Christina has emphasized a minimal look that both protects delicate skin and emphasizes that glow. Her popular makeup blog identifies the following 10 must haves for women this summer:



- Hawaiian Tropics Sheer Touch Spf 30 Sunscreen Continuous Spray

- St. Tropez Instant Bronzing Mousse

- bareMinerals SPF 30 Natural Suscreen

- LaRoche Posay Anthelios SPF 60 Face and Body Melt Sunscreen

- Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Petal

- Aqualillies for Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Eye And Cheek Palette

- Lancome Effacernes Waterproof Under-Eye Concealer

- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Shadow Pencil

- Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream Compact

- Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara



These cheap but chic makeup finds are sure to have ladies looking their best this summer. Whether basking in the glow of the summer sun on the beach, or meeting friends for dinner, Christina's suggestions are great summer products to keep on hand. Featuring lightweight products, women won't be weighed down by heavy foundations and cakey colors. These bright, cheery, and glowing colors will make even the palest of women look like they've got a warm glow this summer.



With a variety of tips and tricks for women seeking to look their best, The Makeup Blogger is fast becoming the best beauty blog online. From seasonal advice to the basics of grooming, there is something for everyone! Women are encouraged to log on and find out how to look their best every day this year!



About The Makeup Blogger

Host Christina Farrell offers easy-to-follow beauty and fashion tips through The Makeup Blogger. Featuring recommendations for dozens of easy-to-find and affordable products, Christina helps those who want to achieve a great look without massive expenses or time-gobbling activities. Through videos, tutorials, and the introduction of fantastic new products, Christina helps real people solve real beauty and fashion issues and achieve the best possible look on a budget.



For More Information: http://www.themakeupblogger.com