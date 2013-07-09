Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Malaysia defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Malaysia.



In the 1990s, the Malaysian government embarked on a plan to modernize the Malaysian defense industry, with the progress of this plan monitored by the Defense Industry Division (DID); in addition, the country established the Malaysian Defense Industry Council (MDIC) in 1990 in order to promote the country's defense industrialization, overseeing the country's aerospace, automotive, maritime, weapons, and information and communication technology industries



Reasons To Buy

"The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Malaysia defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Malaysia defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Boustead Naval Shipyard, Zetro Aerospace Corporation Sdn Bhd, Sapura Thales Electronics Sdn Bhd, DRB Hicom Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd, MMC Defence Sdn Bhd, Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Labuan Shipyard and Engineering Sdn Bhd, D' Aquarian Sdn Bhd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116768/the-malaysian-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html