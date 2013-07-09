Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Malaysian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Malaysia defense industry.



The Malaysian government is the sole buyer of Malaysian defense goods in the country, and it therefore enjoys a monopoly over the domestic defense industry; consequently, suppliers possess only a low negotiation power



Summary

SDI's "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Malaysia.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



