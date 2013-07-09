Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Malaysian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Malaysia defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Malaysia.



Overall, Malaysian defense imports were higher than exports during the review period, and the country ranked sixteenth among the countries with the highest volume of defense imports during the period 2008-2012



Reasons To Buy

"The Malaysian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile"allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Malaysia defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Malaysia defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116788/the-malaysian-defense-industry-procurement-market-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html