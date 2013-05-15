Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The MamaBear app offers parents flexible solutions for iPhone GPS tracking. Parents can track their children from location to location throughout the day thanks to the easy-to-use app interface. Since the 2012 release of the MamaBear app, parents have found the comprehensive set of GPS related tools and alerts that the app offers extremely effective for child tracking. MamaBear allows parents to track children in near to real time with GPS mapping software. It also gives parents all new options powered by advanced GPS tracking and positioning systems in iPhone models like the 4, 4S and iPhone 5. Both the parents’ and children’s views of the MamaBear app are easy to download and install from the Apple App Store. MamaBear helps smartphone-using families worldwide and is also available on the Google Play Store for families that use Android phones. The MamaBear app has seen extensive media coverage and continues to pick up headlines all over the world.



MamaBear has several features for iPhone GPS tracking, and can issue location based alerts in a wide range of situations. Push and email based alerts can inform parents when kids have arrived at approved locations. MamaBear can also inform parents when children leave an approved location during a set schedule, like if they leave school early. MamaBear uses GPS location to give parents an alert if a child arrives at a programmed restricted location. MamaBear also uses the advanced iPhone GPS tools to track driving speed, allowing parents to get alerts when children have exceeded an approved speed limit. All of the mapping and alerting tools MamaBear provides for parents are assisted by easy-to-use check in buttons for kids. The result is an extremely flexible tool that parents can use to make iPhone based GPS tracking a simple and intuitive process.



MamaBear is available in the Apple Store for the iPhone, here.



MamaBear is also available in the Google Play Store for Android, here.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.