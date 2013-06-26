Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The team behind the world renowned MamaBear family monitoring app does quite a bit more than working on the app itself. MamaBear uses its continually growing media coverage and web presence to offer parents advice, tips and insight in technology. MamaBear has an outstanding team of parents who work to develop the software itself as well as the MamaBear blog and other MamaBear related digital media. This devoted team of family minded MamaBear staff are dedicated to providing parents with important information regarding new parenting techniques, tools and technological developments. The regular blog updates posted to MamaBear keep parents apprised of updates, uses and features of the child monitoring app.



The blog on the MamaBear website goes beyond simple commentary on the MamaBear child monitoring app. It offers parents a wealth of information about all types of current trends in raising a family. While the blog has a focus on how to use modern technology, like the MamaBear family monitoring app, as well as general seasonal advice and parenting tips. Since the initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The MamaBear app itself provides real time GPS child monitoring, email based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. It’s a powerful, cutting edge worry free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones. The team behind the MamaBear app legitimately cares about families and child safety. They are proud to offer their ongoing parenting blog directly from their website.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.