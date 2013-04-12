Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The MamaBear child monitoring app for Android powered smartphones and iOS powered iPhones continues to develop a strong social media presence in spring 2013. The MamaBear child monitoring app is a popular application that gives parents a wide range of parenting options, including location tracking, location based alerts and social media alerts. MamaBear was featured prominently in the national media after its initial public beta launch in 2012. MamaBear has been featured by Fox News and The Hallmark channel, as well as numerous radio and local television spots. At the same time, MamaBear has grown an increasingly powerful social media presence on multiple platforms. MamaBear uses social media to give parents links, movies and updates on a wide range of parenting trends.



The makers of the MamaBear child monitoring app now employ a multifaceted approach to social media. This broad and growing social media network is based around the MamaBear website. It expands on the news, tips reviews and articles on the website, as well as on the Google Play Store and Apple App store where the app is available for download. From the main website, fans and users of the app can read the MamaBear child monitoring app blog, which offers tips no using the app, parenting advice and family relevant media.



MamaBear is well known for monitoring a child’s social media account, but it is also growing well known on a few social media platforms. Beyond the website and blog, MamaBear currently uses four different social media accounts. These extensions of MamaBear into social media keep parents connected to the latest news regarding the app, as well as news on new parenting trends and technologies. The MamaBear child monitoring app currently has social networks developed on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube. Each of these social media platforms allows MamaBear to give parents and fans of the child monitoring app different ways to stay connected, as well as different media and update options.



Links for all of the MamaBear social media accounts are available on the MamaBear website.



MamaBear for Android phones and devices is Available on the Google Play Store, here.



MamaBear or iOS enabled iPhones is available on the Apple App Store, here.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.