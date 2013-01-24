Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- MamaBear will continue to improve functionality, GPS sensitivity and alerts in 2013. MamaBear combines map based GPS monitoring, location based alerts, driving alerts and social media monitoring. This gives parents one easy-to-use app with the best available features. MamaBear is currently free and undergoing a very successful public beta test. MamaBear is beta testing on Android and iOS platforms. Parents can currently download the app for free through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



This beta test is assisting MamaBear in fine tuning the already effective functionality of the MamaBear child monitoring app on Android and iPhone. At the same time, it gives parents free access to a powerful suite of monitoring tools that gives them significant insight into the lives of their children. MamaBear gives parents flexible options, allowing them to set up alerts that matter the most for their family.



Recent MamaBear updates have improved functionality for the new model Android phones, tablets, and the iPhone 5. MamaBear continues to fix bugs and welcomes advice and reviews from all users through this beta testing period. MamaBear works best for monitoring children when installed on a smartphone carried by the child, ideally one with an advanced GPS system. Parents can monitor children on their own phones, or through a web connected tablet or iPad.



MamaBear enables parents to view children on a GPS map in real time. It also offers parents alerts for a wide range of options and situations. MamaBear can email parents or send notifications via push alert if a child leaves an area before a designated time, or if a child enters an area designated as restricted. MamaBear can also send parents an alert if the child is driving faster than allowed. MamaBear uses social media monitoring to give parents additional insights, including friends, followers and uses of language parents have added as inappropriate.



For more information on the MamaBear child monitoring app, click here: http://mamabearapp.com/



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families, encouraging trust and respect privacy.