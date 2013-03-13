Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The MamaBear worry free parenting app continues to show excellent performance as an alternative to simple family GPS tracker apps. MamaBear is currently undergoing a public beta test and is available on the Google Play Store for Android phones and devices and Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads. Both the Android and iOS versions of the MamaBear app work great as a family GPS tracker app, and offer easy to understand, close to real-time GPS monitoring of the location of multiple children. The app has seen regular press coverage since the 2012 release, and offers several options beyond the basic family GPS tracking software that is currently flooding the app market.



There are dozens of family GPS tracker apps currently on the market, for both Android and iOS, but the MamaBear App continues to receive conspicuous media attention. MamaBear offers a wide range of features in one easy to use app, where many other apps only offer family GPS tracker functionality. The MamaBear worry free parenting app combines the functionality of a family GPS tracker with location based alerts and social media monitoring and driving speed alerts. This combination gives parents an easy to install, all-in-one tool to track their children in the real world and online. It also makes MamaBear the best reference for both family GPS tracker apps as well as overall family monitoring apps in 2013.



MamaBear has been featured on Fox & Friends as well as the Hallmark channel and continues to see significant downloads on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. MamaBear is available for both Android and iOS powered devices. The children’s’ view of the app will work on any device with a modern and active GPS, and the parental tracking version is available on any Android or iOS powered device with a steady internet connection. The availability and across-the-board functionality of MamaBear are believed to contribute to this constant market and media appeal.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.