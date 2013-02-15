Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The MamaBear family locator app gives parents a wide range of parental monitoring options for children on both Android and iOS enabled smartphones. The MamaBear family locator app allows parents to track multiple children’s locations. By using a combination of the latest global positioning satellite (GPS) technology and email or push notifications, MamaBear allows parents to draw a complete picture of a child’s activities. When combined with the social media monitoring functionality, MamaBear goes from being a basic family locator app to an amazing source of insight into a child’s habits. The child’s log in view of MamaBear works on any smartphone running Android 2.2 or better, or an iPhone running iOS 4.0 or better. The parent’s log in view of the app can be installed on any smartphone or web connected tablet with the minimum operating system requirements.



The range of tracking options like social media alerts, driving speed alerts and location alerts that MamaBear offers allows parents multiple parenting options. Parents can worry less about their kids because MamaBear gives parents the knowledge to see where their children are. Specific location alerts can inform parents if a child leaves a pre-approved and pre-programmed location, or if a child enters a pre-determined restricted location. MamaBear is available via the Google Play Store for Android enabled devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



