Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The MamaBear family locator for iPhone and Android phones is available to help parents with children in large crowds for the coming spring and summer seasons. Spring and summer mean beach vacations, sporting events, amusement parks for many families. It also means local festivals, fairs, parades and other large local events. For parents, particularly parents with multiple children, this type of large event is an important experience and a giant headache. The MamaBear family locator for iPhone and Android smartphones is an elegant and effective solution for families that use iOS and Android powered smartphones.



Parents can use the MamaBear family locator for iPhones and Android phones to track children in real time, as well as using the app to make sure the kids are where they are supposed to be with push and email based alerts. Parents can use the MamaBear app to find children who have wandered off or gotten separated in a crowd. Parents are also able to use the app app to get an alert that a teenager has arrived at, or left, an agreed upon destination. This allows parents some flexibility to let teenagers travel to an out of town school function or amusement park.



An accidental separation at a mall, fair or any large and bustling environment can easily frighten a child or even a young teenager. The MamaBear family locator app gives children the ability to find their parents in a busy crowd. The MamaBear app allows children to find their parents quickly when separated. It also as allows them signal the parent that they have arrived at a destination, need a ride or have an emergency and need immediate assistance. This added security can allow families to give youngsters a little bit more freedom at events and busy community locations.



MamaBear downloads quickly from the Apple App store for iOS enabled phones, and works best on iPhone 4 and later versions. MamaBear is also available on the Google Play Store for Android powered phones. MamaBear sets up easily on both types of smartphones and can typically be working in less than ten minutes, giving families easy access to a valuable new tool for parenting in large public places.



More information on the MamaBear family locator for iPhone and Android phones is available, here.



MamaBear is available in the Apple App Store, here.



MamaBear is available on the Google Play Store, here.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.