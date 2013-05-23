Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- In a world of expanding social media, parents often need an edge to keep up with a child’s activities. In some cases the social media options, like Facebook, can help parents track their kids both online and in the real world. The MamaBear family monitoring app offers parents who use iPhones and Android smartphones an easy to install, easy to use and low maintenance solution for social media monitoring. The MamaBear app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to help parents monitor a child’s Facebook activity. The MamaBear app is at the frontline of parenting in a social media age and can offer parents several critical solutions to keep track of children who regularly use Facebook. The MamaBear family monitoring app offers email and push based alert options for several types of Facebook activity. The MamaBear app was developed to give parents added flexibility when dealing with modern parenting.



MamaBear helps parents by providing a variety of Facebook related tracking options. Parents can receive alerts based on friend activities. The app also offers alerts for Facebook related tagging activities and the language children are using on social media. When a child adds a new friend, parents receive an alert. Parents can also identify friends they’d like to monitor interactions with their child more closely by labeling them a “restricted friend”. Another monitoring tool is around restricted words. When a child uses the restricted language programmed by the parent, they will receive an email or push alert. Parents can also opt to receive alerts based on Facebook tagging features. When a child is tagged in a photo, in a friend’s post or gets tagged at a specific location, parents can expect an alert from MamaBear. This lets parents know what kids are up to online and in the real world.



More information on the MamaBear child monitoring app is available on the MamaBear webpage, here.



MamaBear is available in the Google Play Store for Android Phones.



MamaBear is available in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.