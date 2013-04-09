Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Parents turn to the MamaBear family tracking app for a wide range of tracking and monitoring options beyond basic family tracking. The MamaBear family tracking app is available for families who prefer both Android and iOS phones and devices. The newest version of the MamaBear family tracking app works on Android enabled devices running Android v.2.2, nicknamed Froyo, and more advanced versions of the Android software. The iOS version of the MamaBear family tracking app requires iOS version 4.3 or later. Both of these versions of the app will work best on a child’s phone that is carrying the latest GPS tracking hardware available. The parenting version of the app can be used on any web enabled devices that are running the appropriate Android or iOS versions.



The parents’ version of the MamaBear family tracking app gives parents advanced tracking and parenting options. The app allows parents to monitor children in nearly real time on an easy to understand map based interface. Parents can also opt to use the popular family tracking app to receive several alerts regarding the location and activities of the children. MamaBear can be configured to send email and push based alerts to parents regarding the location of their online activities, real world location and even driving speed. Parents can choose the level of monitoring and tracking they feel is necessary, and MamaBear will facilitate everything else.



The children’s view of the MamaBear family tracking app provides the parents’ version with all of the GPS data it needs to use the map tracking features. It also gives kids three easy to use buttons to check in or alert parents if they need a ride or are in an emergency situation. On an Android phone, MamaBear can be paired with an app like Kids Place to prevent child tampering, on iOS enabled iPhones a parent can simply adjust the app control settings to prevent tampering.



It takes about five minutes to download and install and create an ID, enabling parents to use both sides of the MamaBear app. MamaBear gives parents the options they need to make informed decisions about their child’s activities. MamaBear is currently in a successful public beta test and regularly adds new features.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.