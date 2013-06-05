Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The MamaBear worry free parenting app offers parents numerous ways to track children on social media and out in the real world. The MamaBear app also offers children a fast and unique way to touch base with parents in a variety of situations. The children’s view of the MamaBear app is easy to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and installs quickly and easily. Once installed on both the parent’s and child’s phone and activated, the MamaBear app gives kids three simple options to touch base with parents. This allows children to communicate with parents with a few simple taps on an iPhone or Android powered smartphone. The quick and effective options MamaBear gives kids promotes more checking in with parents as it means minimal embarrassment for kids and teenagers.



The MamaBear app has three options for kids in the form of three easy buttons. Kids can use the “Check In” button to let parents know where they are and that they are doing o.k. The “Come Get Me” button allows kids to notify parents they are ready for a ride without having to dial. The “Emergency” button allows children to discreetly alert parents of an emergency situation. The children’s version of the MamaBear app uses the advanced GPS in newer Android phones and iPhones from the 4 line and later to allow parents to track a child’s location as well as monitor social media activities. The additional benefit of parental contact without the knowledge of a child’s peers is a bonus the app gives families. The MamaBear worry free parenting app can help kids remove themselves from a dangerous situation, and is proving to be a benefit to families all over the world.



More information on the worry free parenting app is available on the MamaBear Website.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.