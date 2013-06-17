Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The MamaBear worry-free parenting app can be an immense help to families with summer vacation plans. MamaBear is a simple to use, effective and popular worry- free parenting app. MamaBear integrates smartphone GPS technology with social media monitoring to give parents an edge in an increasingly complex world. Parents have found that MamaBear makes vacation parenting easy in a range of situations. This is particularly true for many summer vacation situations. Families that use the MamaBear app have reported exceptional success using the app to make family trips far easier. Parents around the world have had successes using the MamaBear worry free parenting app for a variety of family vacation scenarios. Since launch, the app has received rave reviews and parents have found it remarkable for amusement park outings, sporting events, beach fronts and other tourist destinations.



Parents have had successes using the MamaBear worry free parenting app to ensure children stay put at beachfront entertainment like arcades, movie theaters and shopping centers. MamaBear has also been extremely effective in monitoring kids near real time at sporting events and pre-game events like tailgating. At amusement parks and other large public spaces, the worry-free parenting app gives parents a way to track a child’s activities without constant supervision. This makes rides, games and even restroom visits easier for the whole family. MamaBear installs easily on Android phones and iPhones and both the parental and children’s view of the app can be up and running in the time it takes to buy tickets for a summer event. MamaBear is available around the world and has helped thousands of families enjoy large scale events and summer vacations by offering more freedom for the whole family.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.