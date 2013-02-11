The MamaBear Worry Free Parenting App Makes Major Headlines

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- In the six months since the beta launch of the MamaBear worry free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones, the app has received extensive media coverage. MamaBear was developed to offer parents a singular solution to the complex requirements of parenting in the 21st century. The flexible and extensive coverage and insight that the MamaBear worry free parenting app provides parents with continues to draw the attention of several different sources of media. As the ongoing public beta test progresses, MamaBear continues to hone existing features and add new ones, drawing even more attention and recognition. MamaBear has been featured in several online news articles, as well as some significant technology blogs. MamaBear has also seen significant coverage in radio and by numerous network and cable newsrooms.



In Print, the MamaBear worry free parenting app has been covered in the Tampa Bay Business Journal and the Tampa Tribune. Online, MamaBear has been covered by the technology experts at Tech Cocktail and Yoursphere. In November, MamaBear was featured in a CNBC special report as one of the world’s most promising new companies. The worry free parenting app has also been featured on Yahoo Finance in similar high regard. MamaBear has been featured repeatedly on 970 AM WFLA radio. MamaBear has also been featured repeatedly on My Fox Tampa Bay. MamaBear has been repeatedly featured because of the wide range of features and functionality the app offers Android and iPhone users. Most recently MamaBear has been featured on Forbes.com and the Hallmark Channel’s Marie Osmond Show. MamaBear continues to improve its overall functionality and integrate advancements in GPS technology as new smartphones are released. This constant updating and the detailed features it offers make MamaBear a popular example for parenting apps. MamaBear is available free during the public beta test and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store for Android users and the App store for iPhone users.



For more information on the MamaBear worry free parenting app click here.



To view MamaBear in the Google Play Store click here.



To view MamaBear in the Apple App Store click here.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families, encouraging trust and respect privacy.