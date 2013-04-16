The Man in Red Square: Cold War Duel Between CIA & KGB Taken to 'Personal Level' in Gripping New Novel

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- For over five decades the global impact of the Cold War played out for the world to see. While the war itself was comprised of thousands of smaller conflicts, these day-to-day encounters were often kept under wraps. In a powerful new novel that uniquely fuses fact with fiction, the workings of Russian and American security agencies are played out on a grassroots level.



While fictional, The Man in Red Square could easily be taken directly from the bookshelves of history.



Synopsis:



When America defector Robert Owens passes a note to his former colleague in Moscow's Red Square saying he wants to come home, American intelligence is faced with a major dilemma.



To ensure they are getting the genuine article and not an impostor, they must find someone who can ask questions only the real Owens can answer.



CIA veteran Charles Fox's search turns up Christopher Storm, a teacher who served with Owens in Vietnam. Storm accepts the assignment as plans are made to exchange Owens for a Soviet trade official.



But Storm isn't told the whole story.



When he meets with Owens, he discovers even more deception and the KGB's complicated compartmentalization threatens to unravel the entire affair. Storm is forced into a desperate escape plan which may be the only way out.



Twenty years after the conflict’s conclusion, the author wanted to bring this fascinating element of the Cold War back into the public’s spotlight.



“The constant dueling of the CIA and KGB agencies during the Cold War always fascinated me. In The Man in Red Square, I wanted to bring it down to a more personal level by exploring how individuals such as Christopher Storm and Sokolov become pawns in the bigger picture, and how they deal with the situation they are thrust into,” says Moody, who has written numerous other action and spy-based novels.



He continues, “Everyone saw the television images of the Cold War and became privy to the larger inter-Governmental and geopolitical aspects of it. However, stories ‘from the ground’ are seldom shared. I wanted to offer a fictional insight into what could have happened; who knows, it probably did.”



While it has only just been released, the book is garnering much praise.



Bestselling New York Times author of The Book of Spies, Gayle Lynds says “Moody's The Man in Red Square sends you on an exciting journey into history, politics, and deception as Washington and Moscow jockey to pull off a critical spy exchange...you're in for a suspenseful read that will rivet you to your seat.”



While Ken Christinson said, “Bill Moody's latest book doesn't disappoint. His story telling once again puts the reader into the time, and place, and keeps them involved and interested in the characters, and the story as it unfolds. If you are not already a Moody fan you are likely to become one after reading this very good mystery.”



About the Author: Bill Moody

Jazz drummer and author Bill Moody has toured and recorded with Maynard Ferguson, Jon Hendricks and Lou Rawls. He lives in northern California where he hosts a weekly jazz radio show and continues to perform around the Bay Area. The author of seven novels featuring jazz pianist-amateur sleuth Evan Horne and two spy novels, Bill has also published a dozen short stories in various collections.



