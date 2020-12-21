The Management and Strategy Institute Announces Ambassador Program for Members

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI), a company that offers Six Sigma certifications and many other professional development certifications online, is pleased to announce its Ambassador program. The Ambassador program was made specifically for members who want to help the Management and Strategy Institute spread the word about the company, its mission, and most important of all, its certifications.



The program is free to sign up for and comes with a variety of free perks. Some of these perks include a digital certificate, a digital badge for members to display on their resumés and LinkedIn profiles, and an update to Ambassador status in MSI's verification database. Members will also receive special offers and occasional sales in addition to the company's email newsletter.



MSI members who would like to become Ambassadors can do so through a series of easy steps and just a few minutes of their time. The first step consists of completing at least one certification program (can be a free or paid certification) if the member does not have one. Other tasks include following MSI on its social media platforms, writing a review for the company, and referring a colleague or friend. Lastly, the company also encourages members to post about the company on their own social media profiles, write and publish a press release announcing their certifications, and linking to their online college alumni group to spread the word about MSI.



Those who are interested in learning more about the Management and Strategy Institute's Ambassador program, its Six Sigma Black Belt certifications, and much more are encouraged to visit the company online at https://www.msicertified.com/ and fill out a contact form.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.